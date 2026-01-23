Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Friday Brings Sunny Skies and Pleasant Temperatures
Lucknow Weather on Friday
Lucknow is set to enjoy a mostly sunny and pleasant day on Friday, January 23. Temperatures will feel less cold compared to recent days, making outdoor conditions more comfortable.
Max temperature: 24°C
Min temperature: 13°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 24°C, while the minimum will drop to about 13°C. The morning will be cool, but the day will warm up nicely by the afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is likely to be close to 23°C. With steady sunshine and milder air, the overall day should feel quite pleasant.
On January 23, the sun will rise at about 6:55 am and set at around 5:41 pm, giving Lucknow a little over ten and a half hours of daylight.
Light Winds
Winds from the east-southeast will blow at around 15 km/h. This moderate breeze may add a fresh feel to the air without causing much discomfort.
