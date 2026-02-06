Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Morning Fog, Sunny Day Ahead, Cold Winds to Persist
Lucknow weather today, February 6, will remain mostly clear with light morning fog. Sunshine during the day will reduce cold. Temperatures may range between 11–24°C with strong westerly winds, no rain expected.
Lucknow Weather on Friday
On February 6, 2026, Lucknow's weather will be mostly clear. Light mist or shallow fog might be seen in the morning and late at night, but visibility won't be too bad. As the morning progresses, the fog will gradually clear, and the day will start with clear weather. People going to the office and those out for a morning walk will need to be a bit careful.
Lucknow Weather Today
During the day, Lucknow will see good sunshine, lessening the cold's bite. The minimum temperature will be 11-13°C, with a maximum of 22-24°C. Strong westerly winds (20-30 km/h) will keep it cool. No rain is expected, and the sky will be dry.
Clear Skies
Despite clear weather, keep an eye on air quality. The AQI is expected to be 'moderate' (150-200). Fog might trap pollutants. Those with respiratory issues should wear masks. Kids and seniors should stay indoors in the morning and drink warm fluids.
Morning Fog
Morning fog requires road caution to avoid minor accidents. Use fog lights and control your speed. Slight flight delays are possible, but major traffic issues are unlikely. Busy markets may be slow in the morning due to the cold. No special weather alerts have been issued.
Weather Updates
The weather dept noted a 10.9°C min temp on Feb 5, with a slight rise on Feb 6. Clear weather is likely from Feb 7-11, but cold winds will continue. A new western disturbance on Feb 10 won't have much impact. Woolens are still needed as the average temp in Feb is 12-23°C. Ayodhya and Kanpur will see similar conditions.
