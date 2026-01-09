Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave, Fog Alert Issued Amid Poor AQI
Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Lucknow, will be cold and foggy on January 9, 2026. The minimum temperature will be around 7 degrees, and the maximum will be around 21 degrees. With an AQI of 179, the air is in the poor category
Lucknow Weather Update
Lucknow Cold Wave Update: If you're planning to step out today, you should definitely check Lucknow's weather first. The cold spell has been persistent in the capital city lately. The cold wave, dense fog, and poor air quality have disrupted people's daily lives. The weather on January 9, 2026, will be quite similar, so special caution is needed in the morning and at night.
What will be Lucknow's temperature today?
Today, Lucknow's minimum temperature is recorded at around 7 degrees Celsius. During the day, the temperature might rise to 21 degrees Celsius. This means you'll feel biting cold in the morning and at night, while the afternoon might bring some slight relief. Due to the cold wind, the temperature might feel lower than it actually is.
How much will the fog affect visibility?
Very dense fog can be expected in Lucknow this morning. Due to the fog, visibility on the roads will be quite low. People heading out early, especially drivers, need to be cautious. According to the weather department, there's a chance of light sunshine by the afternoon, which might provide some relief. Sunrise was at 06:56 AM today, while sunset will be around 05:29 PM. This means the day will be short, and the cold will intensify again as evening approaches.
What do humidity and air pressure indicate?
The humidity level in Lucknow today will be around 24%, which can make the air feel even colder. The atmospheric pressure is recorded at around 1022 hPa. This suggests that there's little chance of a major change in the weather for now.
How bad is Lucknow's air? Know the AQI
Today, Lucknow's Air Quality Index (AQI) is recorded at 179, which falls into the Poor category.
- PM 2.5 level: 179
- PM 10 level: 97
Staying outdoors for a long time in this level of air quality can be harmful to your health. Children, the elderly, and patients with respiratory issues are advised to take special precautions.
What will the weather be like in the next 7 days?
Looking at the weekly weather forecast, there isn't much hope for relief from the cold in the coming days. Over the next 7 days, the minimum temperatures are expected to be around 7, 10, 12, 10, 10, 9, and 9 degrees, respectively. This means the cold will persist. If it's not absolutely necessary, avoid going out early in the morning and late at night. If you must go out, wear warm clothes, use a mask, and be mindful of the fog while driving.
