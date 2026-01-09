Looking at the weekly weather forecast, there isn't much hope for relief from the cold in the coming days. Over the next 7 days, the minimum temperatures are expected to be around 7, 10, 12, 10, 10, 9, and 9 degrees, respectively. This means the cold will persist. If it's not absolutely necessary, avoid going out early in the morning and late at night. If you must go out, wear warm clothes, use a mask, and be mindful of the fog while driving.