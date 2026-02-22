AIADMK's EPS slammed the DMK government for alleged corruption, family rule, and administrative failure. During his statewide campaign, he vowed that if elected, his government would seize hawala funds and return the money to the people of Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, alleging large-scale corruption, administrative failure and "family rule," and asserting that an AIADMK government would seize alleged hawala funds and return them to the people.

Addressing a large gathering at Ambattur near the Rakki Cinemas Theatre on the Sengundram Road stretch - the 183rd Assembly constituency covered under his statewide "Save the People, Rescue Tamil Nadu" campaign - Palaniswami accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of failing to deliver on promises made over the past five years.

'DMK Betrayed Tamil Nadu,' Alleges EPS

Referring to remarks reportedly made by Stalin in Madurai, calling him a "traitor," Palaniswami countered that it was the DMK leadership that had betrayed Tamil Nadu. He alleged that the DMK's five-year tenure had benefited only the Chief Minister's family and claimed that drug abuse had increased sharply during the present regime. He charged that the government's sole objective had been "looting" and said the Chief Minister had avoided responding to issues raised in the Assembly. "If he had the courage, he should have answered the questions. He failed to do so," Palaniswami said.

Highlights AIADMK's Previous Achievements

Highlighting the AIADMK government's record, Palaniswami pointed to measures taken during drought, Cyclone Gaja and the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that his administration had ensured drinking water supply, provided rapid relief and managed the health crisis effectively. He also cited free ration distribution, financial assistance to family card holders, the Amma Canteen scheme, and welfare measures for the elderly, pregnant women and persons with disabilities as achievements of the previous regime.

Specific Charges Against DMK Regime

Corruption and Financial Mismanagement

Alleging corruption in the state-run TASMAC liquor outlets, he claimed that an additional Rs 10 was being collected per bottle, amounting to thousands of crores annually. He also alleged that ministers in the current government were facing corruption and hawala-related investigations, and said the AIADMK had moved the courts seeking action.

Palaniswami criticised the state government over rising debt levels, claiming that Tamil Nadu's total debt had increased significantly during the DMK's tenure. He alleged that despite borrowing heavily, the government had failed to implement meaningful development projects and instead diverted funds.

Promotion of Dynastic Politics

Accusing the DMK of promoting dynastic politics, he said key posts were being held by members of one family and questioned the elevation of Chief Minister Stalin's son to a senior position in the government.

Failure in Industrial Development

On industrial development, Palaniswami disputed the government's claims of securing large investments and generating employment, alleging that many memoranda of understanding (MoUs) had not translated into actual jobs. He contrasted this with investor summits held during the AIADMK regime, which he said had led to substantial investments and employment opportunities.

Unfulfilled Promises to Employees

He further accused the government of reneging on promises such as restoring the old pension scheme for government employees and regularising contract workers.

AIADMK's Election Promises

Announcing that elections were expected to be notified soon, Palaniswami outlined several promises, including monthly financial assistance to women, free bus travel for men, housing for the homeless, subsidy for two-wheelers, waiver of education loans, free LPG cylinders, financial aid for Jallikattu victims, interest-free loans for minority women entrepreneurs, and loan waivers for street vendors.

'Election Will End Dynastic Politics'

He called upon voters to support AIADMK candidates and its allies in the forthcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the party would "end family rule and corruption" and bring back what he termed as a "golden era" of governance. "The people of Tamil Nadu will decide. This election will put an end to dynastic politics and corrupt rule," Palaniswami said, concluding his address. (ANI)