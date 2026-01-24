Lucknow Weather LATEST Forecast: Cloudy Skies with a Chance of Rain in the Afternoon
Get the detailed Lucknow weather forecast for Saturday, January 24. Expect a max temperature of 25°C with mixed sun and clouds. Find out about rain chances and more!
Lucknow Weather on Saturday
Lucknow is expected to have sun with areas of high clouds in the morning on Saturday, January 24, followed by hazy sunshine later in the day. There is a chance of rain, so it's advisable to stay updated on changing conditions.
Max temperature: 25°C
Min temperature: 12°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 25°C, while the minimum will drop to about 12°C. The morning will feel cool, with the afternoon warming up slightly under hazy sunshine.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 26°C. Despite the clouds and haze, the day will feel fairly comfortable, though still mildly cool in the morning.
On January 24, 2026, the sun will rise at around 6:55 am and set at about 5:41 pm, giving Lucknow a little over ten and a half hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the southeast will blow at about 9 km/h. This light breeze will help keep the air moving but will not significantly change the temperature.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.