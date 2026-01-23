- Home
Gurugram Latest Weather Update: Dense Fog, Cold Wave Alert and Rain Chances to Disrupt January 23 Morning
Gurugram may see dense fog, biting cold and possible rain on January 23, 2026. Will a cold wave worsen conditions? Here’s a detailed weather update on visibility, temperatures and rain chances today.
The weather in Gurugram on Jan 23, 2026, will be cold and tricky. The weather department has issued a cold and fog alert. The max temp could be around 22°C, while at night it might drop to 9°C. Despite some sun, the chill will stick around, making mornings and nights feel shivery.
Dense fog might cover Gurugram on the morning of Jan 23. Visibility could drop to 50 meters, affecting traffic on highways and city roads. Commuters and school buses need to be extra careful. Flight delays are also possible due to the fog.
A cold wave is affecting many parts of Haryana, and Gurugram won't be spared. The weather department predicts a chance of light rain between Jan 22-24. If it rains, the cold could get worse. Winds at 10 km/h will make it feel even colder.
Just before Republic Day, the weather might get harsher. Strong north-westerly winds could drop the minimum temperature to 7-9°C by Jan 25. Fog may linger over the airport and highways for a while. Experts say a western disturbance is causing this change, and fog could persist until Jan 29.
Gurugram's AQI is expected to be in the 'very poor' category. People with asthma or breathing issues should be cautious when going out. Travelers should check weather and traffic updates before flights or trains. Drinking warm water, taking Vitamin C, and wearing warm clothes is a good idea. It's nice to be out in the cold, but be careful.
