Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: National parties declare their income; Know where BJP, Congress, AAP & others stand?

    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    According to the annual audited reports of the six ‘national parties’ for 2022–23, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) total declared income accounted for 76.73 per cent of the total income of Rs 3,076.88 crore received by these parties.

    article_image1

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was named the political party with the most income in 2022–2023 with about Rs 2,361 crore, followed by the Congress with Rs 452.375 crore, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

    The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday that the six national parties have disclosed a combined revenue for the 2022–2023 fiscal year of over Rs 3,077 crore, with the BJP receiving the largest portion of about Rs 2,361 crore.

    article_image2

    congress

    The ruling BJP's income constitutes 76.73 per cent of the total income of the six national parties during FY 2022-23, it said. The Congress forms 14.70 per cent of the total income of the six national parties. 

    For FY 2022–2023, donations through electoral bonds accounted for 49.09 percent, or Rs 1,510.61 crore, of the total income received by the BJP, Congress, and AAP as national parties. Through electoral bonds, the BJP collected Rs 1294.15 crore, the Congress Rs 171.02 crore, and the AAP Rs 45.45 crore.
     

    article_image3

    The ADR stated that in FY 2022–2023 parties redeemed electoral bonds worth Rs 2,797.356 crore, of which 54%, or Rs 1510.62 crore, were redeemed by national parties, using data provided by the SBI in answer to its RTI.

    The ADR stated that the BJP's income climbed by 23.15 per cent, or Rs 443.724 crore, from Rs 1,917.12 crore to Rs 2,360.84 crore during 2021–2022 and 2022–2023.

    The only party from the northeast to be granted national party status, the National People's Party (NPP), saw a gain in revenue from Rs 47.20 lakh in FY 2021–22 to Rs 7.562 crore in FY 2022–23, or a jump of 1,502.12 percent, or Rs 7.09 crore.

    article_image4

    The AAP's revenue climbed from Rs 44.539 crore in FY 2021–22 to Rs 85.17 crore in FY 2022–23, a 91.23 per cent increase (Rs 40.631 crore). Citing their records filed with the Election Commission, it stated that the income of the Congress, CPI(M), and BSP fell by 16.42% (Rs 88.90 crore), 12.68% (Rs 20.57 crore), and 33.14% (Rs 14.50 crore) during the fiscal years 2021–2022 and 2022–2023.

    It also stated that during FY 2022–2023 the BJP recorded a total income of Rs 2360.844 crore, on which it spent just 576.86 percent, or Rs 1,361.684 crore.

    article_image5

    The Congress earned a total of Rs 452.375 crore in revenue that year, but it also spent Rs 467.135 crore, meaning that its expenses were 3.26 percent more than its revenue.

    The CPI(M) earned a total of Rs 141.661 crore, but it also spent Rs 106.067 crore, or 74.87%, of that amount. In a similar vein, the AAP earned Rs 85.17 crore in total but spent Rs 102.051 crore, meaning that its expenses for the year exceeded its revenue by 19.82%.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Social media abuzz as Amit Shah's car sports CAA on number plate, netizens react (WATCH) AJR

    Social media abuzz as Amit Shah's car sports CAA on number plate, netizens react (WATCH)

    Mysterious explosion leaves many injured at Indiranagar's Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru vkp

    BREAKING: Mysterious explosion leaves 5 injured at Indiranagar's Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru

    AAP worker shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) snt

    AAP worker shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Viral Video Jana Gana Mangala Kerala MLA leaves Congress red faced with his version of National Anthem

    'Jana Gana Mangala...' Kerala MLA leaves Congress red faced with his version of National Anthem (WATCH)

    Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand AJR

    Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand

    Recent Stories

    Social media abuzz as Amit Shah's car sports CAA on number plate, netizens react (WATCH) AJR

    Social media abuzz as Amit Shah's car sports CAA on number plate, netizens react (WATCH)

    Mysterious explosion leaves many injured at Indiranagar's Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru vkp

    BREAKING: Mysterious explosion leaves 5 injured at Indiranagar's Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru

    'Role of SFI is clear...': Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on veterinary student's death case in Wayanad rkn

    'Role of SFI is clear...': Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    FACT CHECK: Elephant dances to Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa' song from 'Jailer' goes viral, Here's the truth NIR

    FACT CHECK: Elephant dances to Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa' song from 'Jailer' goes viral, Here's the truth

    Who is Manisha Rani? Wildcard contestant who won 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' trophy RBA

    Who is Manisha Rani? Wildcard contestant who won 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' trophy

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon