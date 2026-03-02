2 6 Image Credit : stockPhoto

₹1400 a month, and a ₹25 lakh fund

Often, people don't buy insurance plans because they think the premium will be too high. But the special thing about this plan is that it fits the common person's budget. For example, let's say a 35-year-old person takes this policy for a 35-year term with a sum assured of ₹5 lakh. The annual premium would be around ₹16,300, which is roughly ₹1400 a month, or about ₹45-46 per day. In 35 years, they will deposit a total of about ₹5.70 lakh. Based on current bonus rates, they can get around ₹25 lakh on maturity. This includes: ₹5 lakh Basic Sum Assured, approximately ₹8.60 lakh Vested Simple Reversionary Bonus, and around ₹11.50 lakh Final Additional Bonus. Do note, bonus rates can change over time, and this calculation is an estimate based on current trends.