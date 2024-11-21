LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: How to earn 10 Lakh Fund with Rs 80 daily savings?

Public sector insurance company LIC offers several beneficial policies tailored to its customers' needs. One such special policy is the LIC Jeevan Anand policy. By saving less than Rs. 100 per day, you can create a fund of up to Rs. 10 lakh.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy Benefits

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers several beneficial policies. With the LIC Jeevan Anand policy, you can save less than Rs. 100 daily and create a fund of up to Rs. 10 lakh. This policy is a great way for secure investment.

article_image2

LIC Policy Investment Details

You must be at least 18 years old to start investing in this policy. You can become a part of this plan by saving Rs. 80 daily. The annual premium is Rs. 27,000, which translates to a monthly premium of Rs. 2,300, or Rs. 80 per day. In 21 years, the total investment will be approximately Rs. 5.60 lakh, maturing to Rs. 10 lakh.

article_image3

Jeevan Anand Policy Bonus Benefits

In this policy, the investor can get bonus benefits along with profits, including Rs. 5 lakh insurance and Rs. 8.60 lakh revisional bonus. Investing in this plan for 15 years provides double bonus benefits. Other benefits include accidental death insurance, disability, and critical illness coverage. If the policyholder dies, 125% of the sum assured is given to the nominee.

article_image4

LIC Jeevan Anand Financial Security

LIC Jeevan Anand policy not only provides a large fund upon maturity but also provides financial security for you and your family. This plan is ideal for those who want to create a large fund with a small investment.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery: Adani Group denies allegations calls it baseless vows to seek legal recourse snt

Gautam Adani's US indictment: Adani Group dubs $250 million bribery charge as 'baseless', vows legal action

Kerala Gold Rate November 21 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES above Rs 57,000; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 21 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES above Rs 57,000; check details

Karnataka CM orders cancellation of BPL cards for govt employees, Income Tax payers only vkp

Karnataka CM orders cancellation of BPL cards only for govt employees and Income Tax payers

Zomato CEO unique offer pay rs 20 lakh for a job with no salary for a year check details gcw

Zomato CEO's unique offer: Pay Rs 20 lakh for a job with NO salary for a year | Check details

Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in US over alleged $250 million bribery plot; details of charges here snt

Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in US over alleged $250 million bribery plot; details of charges here

Recent Stories

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage vkp

UP Police constable recruitment exam results declared: Over 1.7 lakh candidates selected for next stage

West Bengal government employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when AJR

West Bengal govt employees to enjoy 15-day year-end break: Here's when

Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets anr

Delhi's Khan Market holds 22nd spot among world's most expensive high streets

Why AR Rahman changed his name; Know surprising role of a Hindu astrologer ATG

Why AR Rahman changed his name; Know surprising role of a Hindu astrologer

Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Intricate poles with lord idols, Kalash motifs to enrich devotees' experience

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon