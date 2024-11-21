LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: How to earn 10 Lakh Fund with Rs 80 daily savings?

Public sector insurance company LIC offers several beneficial policies tailored to its customers' needs. One such special policy is the LIC Jeevan Anand policy. By saving less than Rs. 100 per day, you can create a fund of up to Rs. 10 lakh.

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy Benefits

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers several beneficial policies. With the LIC Jeevan Anand policy, you can save less than Rs. 100 daily and create a fund of up to Rs. 10 lakh. This policy is a great way for secure investment.

LIC Policy Investment Details

You must be at least 18 years old to start investing in this policy. You can become a part of this plan by saving Rs. 80 daily. The annual premium is Rs. 27,000, which translates to a monthly premium of Rs. 2,300, or Rs. 80 per day. In 21 years, the total investment will be approximately Rs. 5.60 lakh, maturing to Rs. 10 lakh.

Jeevan Anand Policy Bonus Benefits

In this policy, the investor can get bonus benefits along with profits, including Rs. 5 lakh insurance and Rs. 8.60 lakh revisional bonus. Investing in this plan for 15 years provides double bonus benefits. Other benefits include accidental death insurance, disability, and critical illness coverage. If the policyholder dies, 125% of the sum assured is given to the nominee.

LIC Jeevan Anand Financial Security

LIC Jeevan Anand policy not only provides a large fund upon maturity but also provides financial security for you and your family. This plan is ideal for those who want to create a large fund with a small investment.

