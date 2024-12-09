LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana details: Modi's scheme to boost women's earnings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana for women. Under this scheme, Class 10 pass women aged between 18 and 70 can undergo training and work as LIC agents. 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 5:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

PM Modi introduces a special scheme for women in the new year. West Bengal government provides Rs 1000 per month to women aged 25-60 under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

article_image2

The Modi government launches a special scheme for women. The Prime Minister launches LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana in Panipat, Haryana, enabling women to earn a substantial income.

article_image3

The LIC Bima Sakhi scheme aims to empower and promote self-reliance among women aged 18-70. Class 10 pass women receive training to become LIC agents under the Bima Sakhi Yojana and get a stipend for the first 3 years.

article_image4

After training, women work as LIC agents and can become Development Officers after graduation. LIC's scheme empowers women to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness.

article_image5

The scheme offers 7000 rupees monthly in the first year, 6000 in the second, and 5000 in the third. Initially, 35,000 women will be employed as insurance agents, with 50,000 more joining later.

