Lakshmi Bhandar scheme UPDATE: Women in West Bengal to receive Rs 2100?

Mamata Banerjee has launched several welfare schemes for the financial upliftment of the common people and women of the state. Among these, Lakshmi Bhandar is the most popular. Now, this scheme will provide 2100 rupees! How to get it?

Lakshmi Bhandar scheme provides financial assistance to the women of the state. Now good news about this project. It is heard that the amount of allowance under this scheme may be increased further. Currently, under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, general category women receive financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women receive Rs 1,200 per month.

According to new information, the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme allowance may be increased up to Rs 2100 per month. However, to get this money, the girls of Bengal have to fall under several conditions. Let's find out who will get this Lakshmi Bhandar money?

Only those women whose annual income is less than Rs 2100 will get this extra money. Relevant documents have to be submitted for this. If you submit an income certificate, the amount of money will increase rapidly!

For a long time, there have been rumors in various circles that Lakshmi Bhandar's money will increase. Now the money of this project can really increase. Although there has been no official announcement on this matter yet. However, it is expected that this decision will be implemented before the 2026 assembly elections.

The women of the state are very happy with the news of increasing the allowance of Lakshmi Bhandar scheme.

Latest Videos