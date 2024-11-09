Kolkata Winter: Temperature to drop below 20°C in coming days? Here's what we know

The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted that the minimum temperature in South Bengal could drop below 20 degrees Celsius by the middle of this month. A cyclone may form in the Andaman Sea, which, if it develops into a low-pressure system, could bring rain back to South Bengal

The minimum temperature in South Bengal could drop below 20°C by mid-month. The Alipore Meteorological Department estimates a decrease of 2-4°C from the current temperature

Winter is expected to arrive by mid-November. Typically, winter isn't considered to have arrived until the minimum temperature drops below 15°C and stays there for at least three days

If the minimum temperature drops below 20°C mid-month, the autumn breeze will be accompanied by the expected cold wave

Rain is expected to return to Bengal, which is anticipating the arrival of winter, due to the influence of a low-pressure system

The Meteorological Department has indicated the potential formation of a cyclone in the Andaman Sea, which could develop into a low-pressure system. This system may bring rain back to South Bengal

If the low-pressure system moves towards East India, South Bengal will experience rain. If it moves towards South India, rain is expected in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

After two dry days, dry weather is forecast for all districts of South Bengal today. Light fog in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon are expected, with no chance of rain

Light rain is possible in three coastal districts – Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas – tomorrow. Light rain is also expected in North Bengal, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong on Saturday and Sunday

Light rain is also possible in Jalpaiguri, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather to return to all districts from Monday

