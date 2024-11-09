Kolkata Winter: Temperature to drop below 20°C in coming days? Here's what we know

The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted that the minimum temperature in South Bengal could drop below 20 degrees Celsius by the middle of this month. A cyclone may form in the Andaman Sea, which, if it develops into a low-pressure system, could bring rain back to South Bengal

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 2:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

Kolkata Winter

The minimum temperature in South Bengal could drop below 20°C by mid-month. The Alipore Meteorological Department estimates a decrease of 2-4°C from the current temperature

article_image2

Kolkata Winter

Winter is expected to arrive by mid-November. Typically, winter isn't considered to have arrived until the minimum temperature drops below 15°C and stays there for at least three days

article_image3

Kolkata Winter

If the minimum temperature drops below 20°C mid-month, the autumn breeze will be accompanied by the expected cold wave

article_image4

Kolkata Winter

Rain is expected to return to Bengal, which is anticipating the arrival of winter, due to the influence of a low-pressure system

article_image5

Kolkata Winter

The Meteorological Department has indicated the potential formation of a cyclone in the Andaman Sea, which could develop into a low-pressure system. This system may bring rain back to South Bengal

article_image6

Kolkata Winter

If the low-pressure system moves towards East India, South Bengal will experience rain. If it moves towards South India, rain is expected in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

article_image7

Kolkata Winter

After two dry days, dry weather is forecast for all districts of South Bengal today. Light fog in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon are expected, with no chance of rain

article_image8

Kolkata Winter

Light rain is possible in three coastal districts – Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas – tomorrow. Light rain is also expected in North Bengal, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong on Saturday and Sunday

article_image9

Kolkata Winter

Light rain is also possible in Jalpaiguri, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather to return to all districts from Monday

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights anr

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights

Mahakumbh 2025 to host two-day bird festival celebrating biodiversity AJR

Mahakumbh 2025 to host two-day bird festival celebrating biodiversity

UP launches first double-decker electric bus, aims for greener future: CM Yogi vkp

UP launches first double-decker electric bus, aims for greener future: CM Yogi

Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned to kill Pune leader if Baba Siddique attempt failed: Mumbai Crime Branch AJR

Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned to kill Pune leader if Baba Siddique attempt failed: Mumbai Crime Branch

Aakanksha Haat 2024: CM Yogi highlights cultural heritage, women empowerment initiatives in UP AJR

Aakanksha Haat 2024: CM Yogi highlights cultural heritage, women empowerment initiatives in UP

Recent Stories

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights anr

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency vkp

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency vkp

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor vkp

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor vkp

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon