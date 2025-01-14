Kolkata, West Bengal WEATHER UPDATE: Temperature may rise in next few days, rain expected next week

Makar Sankranti is typically associated with biting cold. However, this myth is gradually being debunked. The question arises, is winter bidding farewell on Makar Sankranti itself?

Winter absent on Makar Sankranti

In a sigh of relief, winter was absent on Makar Sankranti, however, fog was present in the morning. The sky cleared as the day progressed. But then the north wind started to pick up. The temperature has increased as in the past few days. The mercury in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal also rose.

Kolkata Temperature

Today's maximum temperature in Kolkata is 25 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is 16 degrees. Tomorrow the temperature will remain almost the same.

Temperature Rise

The Alipore Meteorological Office has also informed that the temperature will increase in almost all the districts of South Bengal in the next few days. This is the third warmest Makar Sankranti in Bengal in the last 12 years.

Warmest Makar Sankranti

In 2021, the minimum temperature on Sankranti was 16.4 degrees Celsius, in 2022 it was 18.2 degrees Celsius and in 2023 all records were broken. The temperature on Sankranti reached 19.7 degrees Celsius. And this time the temperature is 16.6 degrees, which is higher than normal.

No chance of rain

There is no chance of rain anywhere in the state at present. Dry weather will prevail in the districts of North Bengal till Monday. The saying goes, 'Magh's winter is on the tiger's back'. But the way the weather is, many people in Kolkata and South Bengal have started sweating. According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, winter may return from January 18.

Winter in Magh

The saying goes, 'Magh's winter is on the tiger's back'. But the way the weather is, many people in Kolkata and South Bengal have started sweating.

Chance of rain in India

There is a possibility of scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Karaikal today and next Saturday. After that, the temperature may decrease somewhat.

Latest Videos