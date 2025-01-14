Kolkata, West Bengal WEATHER UPDATE: Temperature may rise in next few days, rain expected next week

Makar Sankranti is typically associated with biting cold. However, this myth is gradually being debunked. The question arises, is winter bidding farewell on Makar Sankranti itself?

 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 6:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Winter absent on Makar Sankranti

In a sigh of relief, winter was absent on Makar Sankranti, however, fog was present in the morning. The sky cleared as the day progressed. But then the north wind started to pick up. The temperature has increased as in the past few days. The mercury in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal also rose.

article_image2

Kolkata Temperature

Today's maximum temperature in Kolkata is 25 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is 16 degrees. Tomorrow the temperature will remain almost the same.

article_image3

Temperature Rise

The Alipore Meteorological Office has also informed that the temperature will increase in almost all the districts of South Bengal in the next few days. This is the third warmest Makar Sankranti in Bengal in the last 12 years.

article_image4

Warmest Makar Sankranti

In 2021, the minimum temperature on Sankranti was 16.4 degrees Celsius, in 2022 it was 18.2 degrees Celsius and in 2023 all records were broken. The temperature on Sankranti reached 19.7 degrees Celsius. And this time the temperature is 16.6 degrees, which is higher than normal.

article_image5

No chance of rain

There is no chance of rain anywhere in the state at present. Dry weather will prevail in the districts of North Bengal till Monday. The saying goes, 'Magh's winter is on the tiger's back'. But the way the weather is, many people in Kolkata and South Bengal have started sweating. According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, winter may return from January 18.

article_image6

Winter in Magh

The saying goes, 'Magh's winter is on the tiger's back'. But the way the weather is, many people in Kolkata and South Bengal have started sweating.

article_image7

Chance of rain in India

There is a possibility of scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Karaikal today and next Saturday. After that, the temperature may decrease somewhat.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Over 2 lakh devotees witness Makara Jyothi as chants of Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa fill Sabarimala's air dmn

Over 2 lakh devotees witness 'Makara Jyothi' as chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ fill Sabarimala's air

BJP distributing sarees, gold chains to buy voters for Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal's big charge (WATCH) shk

BJP distributing money, gold chains to buy voters for Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal's big charge (WATCH)

NCP(SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies after taking dip in Ganga during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj dmn

NCP(SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies after taking dip in Ganga during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Bengal woman forced to carry injured husband on back after hospital fails to provide wheelchair shk

Bengal woman forced to carry injured husband on back after hospital fails to provide wheelchair

Delhi schools bomb threats: Arrested teen's parents linked to NGO that opposed Afzal Guru's hanging: Cops shk

Delhi schools bomb threats: Arrested teen's parents linked to NGO that opposed Afzal Guru's hanging, say cops

Recent Stories

Edison International Stock Nears Two-Year Low As Lawsuits Link Utility to L.A. Wildfires: Retail Fears The Worst

Edison International Stock Nears Two-Year Low As Lawsuits Link Utility to L.A. Wildfires: Retail Fears The Worst

Stocktwits Poll: Participants Believe JPMorgan Will Have Strongest Earnings Reaction In Q4 Among Large Banks

Stocktwits Poll: Participants Believe JPMorgan Will Have Strongest Earnings Reaction In Q4 Among Large Banks

XTI Aerospace To Pick Up Equity Stake In AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Maker ReadyMonitor: Retail Sentiment Mixed

XTI Aerospace To Pick Up Equity Stake In AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Maker ReadyMonitor: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Mahira Sharma Net Worth: Know Mohammad Siraj rumored girlfriend wealth NTI

Mahira Sharma Net Worth: Know Mohammad Siraj rumored girlfriend wealth

iPhone 16 at OnePlus 13 price which is a better deal this Republic Day sale 2025 gcw

iPhone 16 at OnePlus 13 price – Which is better deal this Republic Day sale?

Recent Videos

ECL Season 2 Auction: Will Gaurav Taneja Join Bigg Boss? Watch What He Said

ECL Season 2 Auction: Will Gaurav Taneja Join Bigg Boss? Watch What He Said

Video Icon
ECL Season 2 Auction EXCLUSIVE: Lovekesh Kataria To Play It Cool or Aggressive?

ECL Season 2 Auction EXCLUSIVE: Lovekesh Kataria To Play It Cool or Aggressive?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Video Icon
'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

Video Icon