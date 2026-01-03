However, the forecast for North Bengal is different. There won't be much change in temperature in the next 24 hours. But, it's reported that the temperature will drop by another 2 degrees in the following three days. A fog alert has been issued for the north. Darjeeling might see light rain on Saturday and Sunday. There's also a possibility of snowfall. Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar might also experience rain.