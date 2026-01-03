- Home
Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Update: North Bengal on Fog Alert With Chances of Rain and Snowfall
Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Update: North Bengal on Fog Alert With Chances of Rain and Snowfall
Kolkata's temperature has risen again to 14.2 degrees, reducing the biting cold feel. The reports that after a further rise, the temperature in South Bengal will drop again, while North Bengal has a fog alert with a chance of rain and snowfall.
Kolkata's temperature has risen again. In two days, the temperature reached the 11-degree mark. Although there's a cool feel in the city since Saturday morning, the biting cold isn't felt in many places. Today, Saturday, the city's minimum temperature is 14.2 degrees Celsius, which officials claim is normal.
Yesterday, Friday, the maximum temperature was 23.2 degrees, and the minimum was 13.1 degrees Celsius. South Bengal is seeing such a winter after several years. Although the temperature was well below normal, the trend is starting to reverse. The weather office had already predicted that the temperature would be between 14-16 degrees Celsius in the first few days of January.
The Alipore weather department had earlier stated that the temperature would rise for a few days. Accordingly, the mercury started to climb from Thursday. Before that, the city's temperature had dropped to 11 degrees on Tuesday. So far, Wednesday was the city's last coldest day.
It's known that the temperature will rise further in the districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours. It might climb by two to three degrees. After that, the mercury will fall again. The temperature may drop by a fresh 2 to 3 degrees. The temperature will decrease in the next two days.
However, the forecast for North Bengal is different. There won't be much change in temperature in the next 24 hours. But, it's reported that the temperature will drop by another 2 degrees in the following three days. A fog alert has been issued for the north. Darjeeling might see light rain on Saturday and Sunday. There's also a possibility of snowfall. Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar might also experience rain.
