Kolkata Weather UPDATE: Rain, thunderstorm forecast in 6 districts? Check HERE

There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in 6 districts today, Thursday. Light to moderate rain is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur. South Bengal will remain dry

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 8:47 AM IST

There was a slight chill everywhere on Shivaratri. That trend will continue on Thursday. There is a possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms today, Thursday. 6 districts will be flooded today

According to the Alipore Weather Office, there is a possibility of rain from today. There will be snowfall in high mountainous areas

There will be fog in the coastal districts in the morning. However, the weather will change from Thursday. The heat will increase from the beginning of March. There is a possibility of rain today in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. Light to moderate rain is possible in Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur. All districts of South Bengal will remain dry. There is no possibility of rain anywhere

The maximum temperature in the city today will be 29 degrees. And the minimum temperature will be 21 degrees Celsius. Rain will increase on Friday. There will be rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur, and Alipurduar

There is a possibility of rain with lightning on Saturday as well. Rain will occur in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. Today, Thursday, the weather will change in the districts of South Bengal after the afternoon. The heat will increase. The heat will increase from the beginning of March

