Kolkata Weather update: City to experience winter CHILLS post Cyclone Fengal? Met office gives LATEST update

Cyclone Fengal which made landfall near Pondicherry coast did not have a lot of impact on West Bengal but the sky remained cloudy with brief scattered rain over the weekend. This increased the lowest temperature in the state by 3-4 degrees but met office predicts Winter chills would return to the city after the impact of Cylone Fengal passes

The rain has been relentless even in December. Few parts of South Bengal witnessed scattered rainfall over the weekend. The light winter spell has disappeared due to the cyclone, which caused light showers in several districts last week and led to a rise in temperatures. Now, as the cyclone moves away, Bengal’s weather is changing again. While the weather will remain pleasant throughout this week, a biting cold is expected to grip the districts in just a few days

According to the Meteorological Department, Kolkata’s maximum temperature today, Monday, is 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is 19 degrees Celsius. Due to the cyclone, the minimum temperature has increased sharply across all districts. Over the next five days, temperatures are unlikely to fluctuate significantly, with only a slight drop of 1-2 degrees Celsius expected. From the weekend onward, temperatures will gradually dip. By next week, the chill of winter is likely to intensify, especially in all districts of North Bengal and the western districts of South Bengal, where the cold will be more pronounced

This morning, the skies over Kolkata and nearby areas were cloudy. However, there is currently no chance of rain in Kolkata or the districts of South Bengal. The weather across Bengal is expected to remain mostly dry. In the morning, dense fog will be more prominent in Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum. In North Bengal, light to moderate fog is likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Malda, and Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur

