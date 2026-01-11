- Home
In the first week of January, Kolkata's daytime temperature even beat Purulia's. For the past few days, the daytime temperature was lower than in Purulia. But Purulia isn't one to lag behind in setting weather records.
Whimsical weather
Bengal witnessed completely different weather this time. On Dec 25, Kolkata saw a 30-year record-breaking cold. In January, the temperature hit a record low of 10°C. Kolkata even beat Purulia's daytime temps in early January.
Snowfall in Purulia
Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong often get snowfall in winter. But this time, it snowed in Purulia. Ice was seen in Jhalda on Sunday morning. Locals and tourists are excited.
Ice on the road
Locals said a light layer of ice was seen on haystacks along the road from Jhalda to Khamar. Morning walkers spotted it, and soon a crowd gathered to see it.
Ice in Purulia
Purulia gets very cold in winter. It saw similar ice in 2019. The city's low is 5-6°C, but it's colder in remote areas. Dew is freezing as night temps drop below zero in rocky areas.
Winter's grip on the western districts
A severe cold spell has hit the state since late 2025. The cold intensified from January 2026. The western districts are competing with the northern ones, leading to such events.
