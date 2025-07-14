- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Low-pressure forms over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall predicted
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Low-pressure forms over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall predicted
A new low-pressure area has formed off the coast of South Bengal, increasing the likelihood of more rain. Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for several southern districts
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
A new low-pressure area has formed off the coast of South Bengal. More rain is expected in the coming days.
Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for several southern districts. Heavy downpours are possible in some areas. There is also a risk of disasters in North Bengal.
Scattered rain is expected in the district today. It will rain all day in Kolkata. Some districts may experience flooding.
Scattered rain with thunderstorms is expected in Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday. Rain is also likely in Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas. Heavy to very heavy rain will continue for two days.
According to the Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain will continue in some districts for these two days.
Heavy rain is likely on Monday in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and East Bardhaman.
Heavy rainfall is expected on Tuesday in East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia.
A very heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for West Midnapore on Monday.
Rain will continue till Wednesday in Nadia, Murshidabad, both 24 Parganas, both Bardhaman, and Birbhum. However, there are no further weather warnings for the remaining districts of South Bengal after Tuesday.
A low-pressure area has formed over the coastal areas adjacent to the North Bay of Bengal on Sunday afternoon due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation. The circulation is located 7.6 km above sea level.
Its impact will cause strong winds in the North Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Odisha.