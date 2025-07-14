Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain, thunderstorm forecast? Read
Heavy rain is predicted for North Bengal districts on Monday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is also likely in South Bengal. However, rainfall has decreased as the low-pressure area weakens
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
Image Credit : Gemini Ai
Heavy rain is predicted for Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar on Monday, the first day of the week.
210
Image Credit : social media
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is also expected in all other districts. However, according to the Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area is gradually weakening in Chhattisgarh, resulting in a significant decrease in rainfall in the state today.
310
Image Credit : Meta Ai
The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar.
410
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Heavy rain warnings have been issued for North Bengal as well as South Bengal on Monday. The sun is occasionally visible.
510
Image Credit : stockPhoto
No separate warning has been issued for fishermen. Finally, the intensity of heavy rain has decreased in the state.
610
Image Credit : Gemini
Along with this, gusty winds can blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. However, the situation at sea will remain normal for now.
710
Image Credit : Social media
Heavy to light rain may occur in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Purulia.
810
Image Credit : Social Media
The Meteorological Department has informed that scattered light to moderate rain will continue in the districts tomorrow, i.e., Sunday.
910
Image Credit : social media
More or less rain has been continuing in almost all the southern districts for the past few days. However, the rain disaster has not completely subsided yet. One of the main reasons for this is the monsoon.
1010
Image Credit : social media
Due to this wind, scattered rain with thunderstorms is occurring in several districts. Along with that, the discomfort due to humidity will increase. It is learned that the rain will increase again from Monday.
Top Stories