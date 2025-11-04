Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter's Arrival Delayed Low Pressure? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: There's a low pressure present. The weather office has reported due to this, there's a chance of rain again from the middle of the week. Light to moderate rain may occur in coastal districts on Tuesday and Wednesday
Kolkata Weather
A slight chill in the morning, with some fog, but it vanishes quickly. A low-pressure system is blocking winter in South Bengal, says the weather office. Rain is expected soon.
Rain To Start Again?
Sources say rain will start again from mid-week. The weather will change from Friday. It's reported that the weather will remain continuously dry from today, Tuesday.
Winter's Arrival
The weather office says there's no chance of winter setting in just yet. Water vapor will increase across South Bengal from Thursday. This might lower temps, but biting cold isn't coming. Rain will start from Friday.
Low Pressure
A large cyclonic circulation is over the Gulf of Myanmar and Andaman Sea. It will move towards the Myanmar coast on Tuesday, causing light to moderate rain in coastal areas.
North Bengal
Meanwhile, a cool breeze has started in North Bengal. The temperature in Darjeeling and Kalimpong is around 12-13 degrees. Today, the city's max temp will be 30 and min 22.