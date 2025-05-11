Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will there be respite from heatwave? Check here
Weather Update: When will this scorching heat end? When can we expect the relief of rain? The Meteorological Department has finally given a major update
| Published : May 11 2025, 10:01 AM
2 Min read
The people of the state are suffering from the terrible heat. A heat wave has suddenly started in Bengal. For several days, the heat was not felt during the rainy season. But as soon as May arrived, Bengal became restless again due to the heat.
But it is not certain how long the heat wave will last. The Meteorological Department has not given any forecast of rain right now. There will be no rain in Bengal for the next three to four days.
The minimum temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius throughout the week, while the maximum temperature will be around 40 degrees.
Although the maximum temperature on Saturday was 35 degrees, it felt close to 38 degrees Celsius. The people of the state are restless due to the scorching heat.
On the other hand, as April ends, there is no sign of Kalbaishakhi. The Kalbaishakhi storms seem to have disappeared. There is not even a slight hint of clouds in the sky.
When will this terrible heat end? When can we expect the relief of rain? The Meteorological Department has finally given a major update.
There is a possibility of rain on the 19th as well. Light to moderate rainfall may occur after the afternoon of May 19. However, the Meteorological Department has said that the temperature will not decrease much.
