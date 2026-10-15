Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will Rain Spoil Panchami Plans? Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather office predicts scattered rain across Kolkata and South Bengal on Panchami. Heavy rain will not happen, and the weather will turn dry after Ashtami
Panchami Weather
The festive season has officially begun. Idols have reached the venues, and the sound of drums fills the air. The weather office brings some bad news amid this celebration. Scattered rain will hit several districts on Panchami.
Weather Office
The weather office predicts thunderstorms across Kolkata and all South Bengal districts on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain will not disrupt the festivities anywhere.
Weather Department
The Alipore weather department bulletin states that several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, will experience dry weather on Thursday. The sky will remain sunny from the morning, but occasional light rain will happen.
Kolkata
Kolkata will wake up to a clear and sunny sky on Panchami morning. Light to moderate rain might hit the city by the afternoon. Gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph can accompany the showers.
North Bengal
North Bengal will mostly stay dry even though South Bengal faces a rainy spell. The weather will remain completely dry from Ashtami to Ekadashi. The hilly regions might get light rain on Saptami. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar have chances of scattered light rain today.
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