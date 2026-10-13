Rain will likely hit Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram on Thursday, which is Panchami. These areas will see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Gusty winds will blow at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. Coastal districts and areas bordering Odisha will face a heavier impact.

Things might get worse on Friday, which is Sasthi. Kolkata and several South Bengal districts will likely see thunderstorms and rain. Squally winds will blow at 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. This might briefly interrupt your pandal hopping plans. However, the weather office does not expect heavy or continuous rain.