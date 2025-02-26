Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will it rain on Maha Shivratri? Check met office forecast HERE
The weather office has announced that all districts of South Bengal, including North Bengal, will have dry weather on the occasion of Shivratri today, Wednesday. All districts of South Bengal will remain dry until next Monday. The maximum temperature in Kolkata today will be 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 21 degrees Celsius
Shivratri will be celebrated everywhere today, Wednesday. Preparations are underway to worship Lord Shiva everywhere
Everyone is wondering what the weather will be like today. The weather office has announced whether it will rain all day or be dry
According to the weather department, all districts of South Bengal will be dry today, Wednesday. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur will be dry
Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia will remain dry
Not only today, but all districts of South Bengal will remain dry until next Monday. All districts of North Bengal, i.e. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, Malda will also remain dry today
There will be light rain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Snowfall is possible in one or two parts of Darjeeling
The maximum temperature in Kolkata today will be 30 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature will be 21 degrees Celsius
The sky in Kolkata will be mainly clear today. There is no chance of rain for the next few days. The weather in West Bengal will remain more or less at the same level for the next three days. The weather office has reported this