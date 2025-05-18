Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Sunday to bring rain? Check forecast here
The Met has issued a forecast for thunderstorms and rain on Sunday. This is due to a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh and East Bangladesh. Which districts of South and North Bengal will experience rainfall due to this cyclonic circulation?
| Published : May 18 2025, 09:49 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
Image Credit : Getty
This year, as the heat breaks records, Nor'westers with strong winds and rain bring temporary relief to the people of Bengal.
210
Image Credit : Pixabay
However, humid weather will be felt from Sunday morning. The intensity of the sun will be less, but the discomfort due to humidity will remain.
310
Image Credit : Getty
Partial cloud cover will be visible in the sky from noon. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon in several districts of South Bengal.
410
Image Credit : social media
The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain with gusty winds of 30 to 60 kmph in several districts including Kolkata on Sunday. Nor'wester conditions will also develop in some districts, along with scattered hailstorms.
510
Image Credit : Asianet News
According to the latest report, winds will blow at 40 to 50 kmph in several districts of South Bengal. Along with this, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in Nadia, Murshidabad, West Burdwan, Birbhum and North 24 Parganas districts.
610
Image Credit : Asianet News
There is a possibility of heavy rain in East Burdwan district. Scattered showers with strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected in the remaining districts.
710
Image Credit : Asianet News
The forecast of thunderstorms remains on Monday, the first day of the week. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Medinipur districts of South Bengal.
810
Image Credit : Asianet News
Like South Bengal, inclement weather will continue in North Bengal as well, according to the Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday can be 36.2 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the minimum temperature can be 25.6 degrees Celsius.
910
Image Credit : Getty
According to the last report, winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph. Along with this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Malda and Uttar Dinajpur districts.
1010
Image Credit : Getty
Light to moderate rainfall may occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Dakshin Dinajpur. The wind speed can go up to 40 kmph.
Top Stories