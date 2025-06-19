Kolkata Weather LATEST update: THESE places to have heavy rain? Check detailed forecast
WB Rain Falls Update: Monsoon arrives in full swing, bringing showers. Drizzling started early Thursday. What's the weather like on Friday? Find out here
Well-marked low pressure over Bengal
Low pressure intensifies into a well-marked low pressure over West Bengal, moving northwest. Heavy rainfall expected in Bengal due to its influence.
Sea travel prohibited by weather office
Rough seas expected till Thursday. Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea.
South Bengal Weather
Cloudy skies and intermittent rain expected in South Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall alert in several districts. Scattered rain and strong winds expected throughout the week.
Rainfall to increase
Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted across South Bengal. Intense rain possible in some districts, exceeding 200 mm.
Heavy rain alert for districts
Heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for several districts, including Kolkata. Intermittent rain with thunderstorms. Gusty winds at 30-40 kmph.
Very heavy rain alert for South Bengal
Heavy to very heavy rainfall alert continues. Intense rain possible in some districts, exceeding 200 mm. Heavy rain likely in other districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected across South Bengal, including Kolkata.
Rain to decrease over the weekend!
Reduced rainfall expected over the weekend, with thunderstorms. Heavy rain likely to return on Monday, particularly in coastal districts.
North Bengal Weather Forecast
Increased rainfall expected in North Bengal. Heavy rain alert for Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and North Dinajpur. Thunderstorms and rain predicted for other districts. Gusty winds at 30-40 kmph.
Scattered rain in North Bengal!
Scattered heavy rain alert for North Bengal. Reduced rainfall expected over the weekend, with heavy rain likely to return on Sunday.
Will rainfall increase in the North?
Heavy rain predicted in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Rainfall of 70-110 mm possible. Thunderstorms and rain alert for all districts, including Darjeeling. Gusty winds at 30-40 kmph. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.