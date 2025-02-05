Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to see fluctuations, fog ALERT issued; Check HERE

Despite rising temperatures in early February, South Bengal may experience a drop in the next two days. However, winter's departure remains uncertain. Dense fog warnings have been issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur

Sudden temperature rise in early February.

Significant weather changes are observed at the beginning of February. The temperature has suddenly risen

Lingering cold despite rising temperatures.

Has winter left? At times, it still feels cold. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, temperatures in South Bengal may drop by almost 4 degrees Celsius in the next two days

Rising temperatures expected from Thursday.

However, the Meteorological Department has stated that this cold weather will not last long. The mercury will rise from Thursday

Slight weekend temperature dip expected.

Although temperatures are likely to drop slightly over the weekend, the biting cold is not expected to return

Dense fog alert for North Bengal districts.

Dense fog warnings have been issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur districts. Significant weather changes are expected there

Western disturbances to cause higher temperatures.

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the influence of two western disturbances, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be higher than normal. Winter is expected to depart completely by mid-February

Fog and humidity to continue, temperatures to rise.

Foggy and humid weather will persist throughout this month, accompanied by rising temperatures. The weather will start changing from Thursday

No rain expected in North or South Bengal.

There is no possibility of rain at this time. There is no chance of rain in North or South Bengal at present

Kolkata weather forecast: Max 31°C, Min 21°C.

Today's weather in Kolkata is expected to be a maximum of 31 degrees and a minimum of 21 degrees of temperature

