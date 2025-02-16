Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to rise, Bengal to witness summer's wrath soon? Check HERE

Fog is receding and temperatures are rising in South Bengal. No significant change in weather is expected in the next two days, but daytime temperatures may increase slightly. Light rain is possible in some parts of North Bengal

Summer preparations have begun in Bengal. Fog has persisted for the past few days and will now begin to recede. Clear skies today. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 27.2 degrees and 17.3 degrees Celsius, respectively

Fog and slight cold in the morning, but not in the afternoon. Rather, it will feel warm. Light to moderate fog is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, 24 Parganas, and East and West Medinipur

No significant change in weather is expected in South Bengal in the next two days. Daytime temperatures may increase by two to four degrees Celsius

The sudden drop in mercury is certainly good news for winter lovers. However, the Alipore Meteorological Department says that the temperature will rise again from Sunday

The Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal. Expect clear skies. The sun's heat will be present in the afternoon, exacerbating any heat-related issues

Fog may occur in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar. The weather will remain mostly dry in the remaining districts. Overall, there will be fog and slight cold in the morning, but not in the afternoon. Rather, it will feel warm

