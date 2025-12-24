Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature To Further Drop In The Next 48 Hours; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: As western disturbance clears, temperature has started to drop again in state. The weather office reports that after Christmas, the temperature may fall to 12-13 degrees, and it will get colder in South and North Bengal
December Temperature
The temperature is dropping rapidly in December. The fall was briefly interrupted by a western disturbance, but that has now passed, says the weather office. As a result, the temperature is gradually decreasing. But the question on everyone's mind is how much colder it will get.
Temperature Rise
The weather office says there's no forecast for a temperature rise for now. Instead, it will drop further. The weather in South Bengal will change in the next 2-3 days. Find out how much colder it will get in Bengal.
Post Christmas Weather
Sources say the temperature will drop to around 12-13 degrees after Christmas. It will start decreasing in Kolkata from today. Today's minimum temperature will be 14 degrees, and the maximum will be 25 degrees.
Chance of Rain?
As the western disturbance passes, the impact of fog will also reduce somewhat. Today, districts like Purulia, West Burdwan, and Birbhum will experience dense fog. However, the sky will clear as the day progresses. There is no chance of rain next week.
North Bengal
Similarly, North Bengal is also experiencing a cold spell. The temperature in the hills will drop further in the next 2-3 days. The minimum temperature in five districts of North Bengal is around 9 degrees Celsius. The temperature is expected to fall even more on December 25.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.