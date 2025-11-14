Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature To Drop Sharply Ahead? Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A wintery feel has set in across the state, with the temperature dropping. The Alipore weather office has stated that due to a high-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, night temperatures will remain below normal
Kolkata Weather
A wintery feel across the state in late autumn. Foggy skies in the morning. It feels warm as the day progresses, but a cool vibe returns at night. Thursday's minimum was 17.1°C, 3.2°C below normal.
No Rain
The Alipore weather office has released a new update. A high-pressure system is over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. There's no chance of storms or rain in the state for now.
South Bengal
Night temperatures in South Bengal won't change for the next three days. In many parts of Gangetic Bengal, night temps will be 2-3°C below normal, making it feel quite chilly. This will last a few days.
Next Two Days Forecast
For the next two days, night temps in South Bengal will rise by 2-3°C. Kolkata's sky will be clear. Today, Friday, the city's day temp will be around 28°C, and the night temp around 17°C, per the weather office.
North Bengal
In North Bengal, night temps won't change for three days. Some areas will be 2-3 degrees cooler than normal. After that, the temperature in some parts will rise by 2 degrees.