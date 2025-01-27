Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to DROP; met office issues yellow alert for fog; Check HERE

Winter, which began receding mid-January, might make a comeback. Temperatures are expected to drop further in several North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, due to the absence of rain

As winter recedes, the state experiences a cold snap. Temperatures could plummet by 4 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state

Winter started receding around mid-January, with the chill gradually decreasing since last week due to western disturbances

Light to moderate rain is expected in Kalimpong and Darjeeling on Tuesday. No rain is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, potentially leading to colder temperatures

Similarly, no rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda districts of North Bengal

Foggy conditions are anticipated in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Bardhaman, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore

The Meteorological Office issued a yellow alert for fog in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur on Monday morning

The maximum temperature is forecast to be 27 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 16 degrees Celsius

Today, light to moderate fog is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman

West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia, or in one or two parts of these districts. Dry weather is expected in West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia

