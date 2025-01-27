Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to DROP; met office issues yellow alert for fog; Check HERE

Winter, which began receding mid-January, might make a comeback. Temperatures are expected to drop further in several North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, due to the absence of rain

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 8:04 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 8:04 AM IST

As winter recedes, the state experiences a cold snap. Temperatures could plummet by 4 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state

article_image2

Winter started receding around mid-January, with the chill gradually decreasing since last week due to western disturbances

article_image3

Light to moderate rain is expected in Kalimpong and Darjeeling on Tuesday. No rain is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, potentially leading to colder temperatures

article_image4

Similarly, no rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda districts of North Bengal

article_image5

Foggy conditions are anticipated in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Bardhaman, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore

article_image6

The Meteorological Office issued a yellow alert for fog in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur on Monday morning

article_image7

The maximum temperature is forecast to be 27 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 16 degrees Celsius

article_image8

Today, light to moderate fog is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman

article_image9

West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia, or in one or two parts of these districts. Dry weather is expected in West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features anr

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features

Kerala: Migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh hacked to death in Idukki, co-worker arrested anr

Kerala: Migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh hacked to death in Idukki, co-worker arrested

Kerala: Man-eating tiger found dead in Wayanad's Pancharakolli with fatal wounds on neck dmn

Kerala: Man-eating tiger found dead in Wayanad's Pancharakolli with fatal wounds on neck

Maharashtra reports first suspected death linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 101 confirmed cases in Pune dmn

Maharashtra reports first suspected death linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 101 confirmed cases in Pune

Tata acquires 60% stake in 2nd iPhone manufacturing plant in India, boosting job creation vkp

Tata acquires 60% stake in 2nd iPhone manufacturing plant in India, boosting job creation

Recent Stories

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema GHATIA Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment RBA

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema ‘GHATIA', Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features anr

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features

Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

AT&T To Release Q4 Results Monday After Rival Verizon’s Outperformance: Retail Nervy Ahead Of Report

AT&T To Release Q4 Results Monday After Rival Verizon’s Outperformance: Retail Nervy Ahead Of Report

Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve dmn

Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon