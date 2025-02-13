Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature expected to DIP again? Check met office forecast HERE

Winter bid farewell early February, but according to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are set to decrease again in West Bengal. Light to moderate rain is expected in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, while Kolkata is likely to remain dry for now

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 8:32 AM IST

The temperature has been rising for a few days. Winter bid farewell early this February. But the temperature will drop again. Residents of the state are about to get another chance to enjoy the winter vibes

The Meteorological Department has just given a big update on the weather. The temperature will drop by about 2 to 3 degrees. Along with that, there will be rain

The temperature in South Bengal will drop slightly today, Thursday. Today the minimum temperature will be 2 to 3 degrees lower

It will rain in two districts today, Thursday. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. There is no possibility of heavy rain

There will be no rain in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda

Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura will remain dry

There is no possibility of rain in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. Today the maximum temperature in Kolkata will be 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius

There is no possibility of rain in Kolkata at the moment. The city will remain dry till next Tuesday

