Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature expected to DIP again? Check met office forecast HERE
Winter bid farewell early February, but according to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are set to decrease again in West Bengal. Light to moderate rain is expected in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, while Kolkata is likely to remain dry for now
The temperature has been rising for a few days. Winter bid farewell early this February. But the temperature will drop again. Residents of the state are about to get another chance to enjoy the winter vibes
The Meteorological Department has just given a big update on the weather. The temperature will drop by about 2 to 3 degrees. Along with that, there will be rain
The temperature in South Bengal will drop slightly today, Thursday. Today the minimum temperature will be 2 to 3 degrees lower
It will rain in two districts today, Thursday. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. There is no possibility of heavy rain
There will be no rain in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda
Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura will remain dry
There is no possibility of rain in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. Today the maximum temperature in Kolkata will be 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius
There is no possibility of rain in Kolkata at the moment. The city will remain dry till next Tuesday