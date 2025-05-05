Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain, thunderstorm predicted? Check here
Thunderstorms, rain are expected in North Bengal districts until Tuesday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts will experience heavier rainfall
North Bengal districts are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain until Tuesday. Heavier rainfall is anticipated in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.
Storms and rain are expected in Malda, North, and South Dinajpur districts. Wind gusts of 40-50 kmph are also forecast for the next 24 hours.
Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are possible. The likelihood of thunderstorms and rain will be lower on Sunday and Tuesday in the northern districts.
Thunderstorms and rain are more likely in Murshidabad, Nadia, East Burdwan, and North & South 24 Parganas. These districts may experience wind gusts of 40-50 kmph and light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.
Other districts may experience wind gusts of 30-40 kmph with thunderstorms and rain. Purulia, Bankura, West Medinipur, Jhargram, West Burdwan, and Hooghly may see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds up to 60 kmph.
Nor'wester-like conditions are possible in these districts. Other districts are also under alert for thunderstorms and rain with wind gusts of 40-50 kmph.
The Alipore Meteorological Office has issued a rain alert for South Bengal until Tuesday. Thunderstorms and rain with wind gusts of 30-60 kmph are expected in various districts.
Another cyclonic circulation lies over North Bangladesh. A trough extends from a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to the circulation over North Bangladesh.
This trough extends over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. It brings moisture from the Bay of Bengal, leading to rain and thunderstorms in the state.
Scattered hail and lightning are also possible. On Sunday, Purulia, Bankura, West Medinipur, Jhargram, West Burdwan, and Hooghly may experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds up to 60 kmph.
