Kolkata metro update: Howrah Maidan- Sector V corridor awaits green signal from PMO
East-West Metro: Sources indicate that the final decision regarding the commencement of passenger services will be taken once clearance is received from the Prime Minister's Office. Passenger services on the East-West Metro are expected to begin soon
| Published : May 04 2025, 02:26 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
112
Image Credit : kolkata metro social media
East-West Metro Update
A major update has been released regarding the East-West Metro, bringing good news for passengers. The entire Howrah Maidan-Sector 5 section is set to commence operations soon.
212
Image Credit : kolkata metro social media
East-West Metro Distance
The East-West Metro corridor spans 16.6 km. Currently, partial service operates from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade and Sector Five to Sealdah.
312
Image Credit : kolkata metro social media
Unfinished Bowbazar
The Esplanade-Sealdah section remains incomplete. Tunnel work in the Bowbazar area has faced repeated disruptions, affecting metro operations.
412
Image Credit : kolkata metro social media
Nearing Completion
Metro services are currently operational on both ends: Salt Lake Sector 5 to Sealdah and Howrah Maidan to Esplanade.
512
Image Credit : kolkata metro social media
Bowbazar Section Remains
The Bowbazar section remains closed due to the incomplete tunnel. However, the tunnel work is finished, and multiple tests are underway.
612
Image Credit : Asianet News
Safety Commission Approval
The Railway Safety Commissioner recently inspected the incomplete Bowbazar section and granted safety clearance.
712
Image Credit : Asianet News
Two Months Timeframe
An official stated that operations on the entire Salt Lake Sector Five-Howrah Maidan stretch could commence within two months.
812
Image Credit : Getty
Awaiting Clearance
Metro authorities indicate that the final decision will be made after receiving clearance from the Prime Minister's Office.
912
Image Credit : Asianet News
Metro Sources
A metro official said, 'Only the Prime Minister's Office can decide on this matter, and we are awaiting their approval.'
1012
Image Credit : social media
Fire Department Clearance
Some work is currently underway as per guidelines, and clearance from the fire department is awaited before operations can begin.
1112
Image Credit : PTI
Fire Department Sources
A senior fire official stated that regular drills are being conducted. All work is being carried out in coordination with Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation and Metro Railway Kolkata authorities.
1212
Image Credit : Asianet News
Metro Launch Date?
Kolkata Metro authorities declined to comment officially. However, a source suggests that the entire East-West Metro service might be operational before Durga Puja.
Top Stories