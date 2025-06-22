Image Credit : social media

There is a possibility of storms with rain and winds of 30 to 40 kmph in Kolkata and other districts. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain on Monday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely in Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts. There is a possibility of storms with rain and winds of 30 to 40 kmph in Kolkata and other districts.