Five Delhi Police personnel were hospitalized following a violent knife attack by a man at the Jama Masjid police station. The accused was later apprehended after injuring more officers and was shot in the legs by police during the struggle.

Five Delhi Police Personnel Injured In Knife Attack At Jama Masjid

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Five Delhi Police personnel were injured in a knife attack at Jama Masjid Police Station in Central Delhi on Monday afternoon, police said. He was summoned to the police station in connection with a family dispute. Police said that the accused was shot in both legs during his subsequent apprehension Delhi police said that today, at around 2:30 PM, an incident occurred at Jama Masjid police station involving Nabeel (approximately 30 years), resident of Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid, Delhi, who had been called to the police station for counselling on a complaint made by his mother and sister, alleging that he was troubling them.

"During interaction with the police personnel, the accused suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked the police staff present inside the police station, causing injuries to their faces and necks. SI Ajay, SI Arvind and HC Harender sustained serious injuries, while ASI Shri Krishna and HC Baljeet also sustained injuries. All five injured personnel were shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment," police said. Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station and allegedly snatched a scooter from a member of the public to facilitate his escape. Acting swiftly, a joint team of AATS and Special Staff, Central District, tracked down and spotted the accused at Chitli Qabar, within the jurisdiction of PS Chandni Mahal. "At around 4:30 PM, when the police team attempted to apprehend him, the accused again attacked the police personnel with a knife, injuring four members of the Special Staff, namely Constable Ankit, Constable Jayant, Constable Lokesh and Constable Parminder. The injured personnel were shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment," Delhi police added. Police stated that the police personnel exhibited extreme restraint and professionalism despite the grave threat posed by the accused, "Controlled firing was resorted to, with all shots aimed below the waist. A total of eight rounds were fired, six of which hit the accused in his legs. The accused sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital for medical treatment," police added. The accused has one previous criminal involvement in a case registered under Section 324 IPC at PS Daryaganj in 2022. Cases under relevant provisions of law are being registered at PS Jama Masjid and PS Chandni Mahal, police added. (ANI) Further investigation is underway. (ANI)