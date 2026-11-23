The Indian Navy and Coast Guard plan to procure 76 utility helicopters worth Rs 15,000 crore to replace aging Cheetah and Chetak fleets. This Make in India initiative aims to modernize air capabilities across reconnaissance and rescue missions.

Indian Navy and Coast Guard Plan 15000 Crore Utility Helicopter Deal

New Delhi [India] November 23 (ANI): In a proposal expected to be worth around Rs 15,000 Crore, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are looking to place orders for 76 utility helicopters, which would replace their vintage fleet of Cheetah/Chetak light choppers. As per the plan, the Indian Navy would acquire 51 of these utility helicopters while the Coast Guard will get 25 of them. The programme would see Indian firms partnering with foreign OEMs to manufacture the choppers within India under Make in India, defence sources told ANI.

The project is expected to be taken up for discussion at a very high-level Defence Ministry meeting very soon and will be under the Buy and Make (Indian) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure, they said. The two forces are planning to induct the 5-tonne-plus class choppers at a time when the forces have faced issues with their existing fleet of twin-engine choppers, the sources said.

The choppers are being acquired by the forces as part of larger efforts by the three defence forces to replace their fleet of vintage choppers, as the Indian Army and the Air Force are also looking at buying 400 light choppers, of which 200 would be made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, while the remaining 200 would be made by private sector companies in partnership with foreign OEMs. The programme for the 200 light choppers to be built by the private sector firms was cleared recently by the Defence Acquisition Council, and a tender is expected to be issued soon, The Indian Navy had earlier planned to acquire 111 naval light utility choppers, but that project could not make much progress. The Navy is also planning to buy 60 Utility Helicopters Marine (UH Marine) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which is working on developing the choppers indigenously. The forces have a requirement of 500 light choppers. The light choppers are essential for the Indian defence forces as they are used extensively for reconnaissance and surveillance roles along all the frontiers from Siachen in the North to Arunachal Pradesh in the Northeast and other areas. The Indian Navy is also buying light maritime choppers for search and rescue and other operations. (ANI)