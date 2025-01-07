Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Is this the end of winter in West Bengal? Met office issues forecast; Check

Many thought winter's arrival would mean a long, cold season. However, temperatures rose considerably on Tuesday. Is winter ending?

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 6:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

People felt the bite of winter in this state towards the end of Agrahayan. However, the temperature had increased in between

article_image2

Again, at the beginning of January, the mercury was falling quite sharply. But the western disturbance cuts the rhythm again. As a result, the mercury starts to rise again

article_image3

Tuesday was so hot that many went without winter clothes. Shawls and sweaters feel really hot. But has winter finally bid farewell this season?

article_image4

Did global warming take away even this momentary joy of winter for the residents of the state? But the Meteorological Department is saying something else

article_image5

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the mercury may drop by 2 to 4 degrees in Gangetic West Bengal in the next 2 days

article_image6

The cold that will fall will last for the next 3 days. That means there will be no shortage of winter in most districts of South Bengal in the next 5 days

article_image7

A large part of South Bengal may experience a good cold spell before Makar Sankranti. The same forecast is there for the Himalayan-adjacent districts of North Bengal. There too, the mercury may drop by 2 to 4 degrees in the next 2 days. Which will remain in effect for the next 3 days

article_image8

Even light rain is forecast in some districts of North Bengal. So even if it gets hot, it is not that winter has finally bid farewell

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP SHOCKER! 3 Muslim women thrashed, paraded naked after son allegedly elopes with Dalit girl shk

UP SHOCKER! 3 Muslim women stripped naked, thrashed, paraded after son allegedly elopes with Dalit girl

SHOCKING! Minor female hockey player raped by coach ahead of 38th National Games in Uttarakhand shk

SHOCKING! Minor female hockey player raped by coach ahead of 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

Need ekant and swadhyay CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to detoxify and spend months in Himalayas post retirement snt

'Need ekant and swadhyay': CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to detoxify and spend months in Himalayas post retirement

'Voters sold for Rs 2-5k, even a prostitute is better than that': Shinde Sena MLA stokes controversy (WATCH) shk

'Voters sold for Rs 2-5k, even a prostitute is better than that': Shinde Sena MLA stokes controversy (WATCH)

'Feel better when you touch me': Noida eye doctor alleges harassment from patient post-surgery; FIR registered vkp

'Feel better when you touch me': Noida eye doctor alleges harassment from patient post-surgery; FIR registered

Recent Stories

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Retail Picks Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Over Meme Coins For January Crypto Rally

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Agree Realty Stock In Spotlight After Firm Guides Higher 2025 Investment Volume: Retail, Wall Street Remain Skeptical

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes

Tesla Stock Falls Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade, NHTSA Probe: Retail Chatter Spikes

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Cal-Maine Foods Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon