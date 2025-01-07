Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Is this the end of winter in West Bengal? Met office issues forecast; Check

Many thought winter's arrival would mean a long, cold season. However, temperatures rose considerably on Tuesday. Is winter ending?

People felt the bite of winter in this state towards the end of Agrahayan. However, the temperature had increased in between

Again, at the beginning of January, the mercury was falling quite sharply. But the western disturbance cuts the rhythm again. As a result, the mercury starts to rise again

Tuesday was so hot that many went without winter clothes. Shawls and sweaters feel really hot. But has winter finally bid farewell this season?

Did global warming take away even this momentary joy of winter for the residents of the state? But the Meteorological Department is saying something else

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the mercury may drop by 2 to 4 degrees in Gangetic West Bengal in the next 2 days

The cold that will fall will last for the next 3 days. That means there will be no shortage of winter in most districts of South Bengal in the next 5 days

A large part of South Bengal may experience a good cold spell before Makar Sankranti. The same forecast is there for the Himalayan-adjacent districts of North Bengal. There too, the mercury may drop by 2 to 4 degrees in the next 2 days. Which will remain in effect for the next 3 days

Even light rain is forecast in some districts of North Bengal. So even if it gets hot, it is not that winter has finally bid farewell

