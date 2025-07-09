Kolkata Weather LATEST update: How long will heavy rainfall last? Check forecast
The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of South Bengal for the next three days. Strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected
The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the state. Due to low pressure and cyclonic circulation, the rain will continue for three more days.
Sources say heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of South Bengal for the next three days.
Strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected. North Bengal will also experience thunderstorms and rain.
According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas.
Very heavy rainfall is predicted today in both 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Hooghly, Bankura, and West Medinipur.
An orange alert has been issued for several districts. Southern districts will experience thunderstorms and rain.
Rainfall of 7 to 11 centimeters is expected today. Strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely.
Heavy rain is expected in North Bengal today. Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling will experience heavy rainfall. Similarly, heavy rain is expected in all other districts of South Bengal today.
Several areas of the city were waterlogged due to yesterday's rain. The list includes BB Ganguly Street, Lalbazar, Phears Lane, and Central Avenue.
Rain is expected in the city today as well. The heat is decreasing due to the rain. The maximum temperature today will be 29 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius.
