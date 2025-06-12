Kolkata Weather LATEST update: When would monsoon arrive in Bengal? Check forecast here
WB Weather Alert: No rain for days. Intense heat and humidity. Double cyclones formed in Bay of Bengal. What's Thursday's forecast for South Bengal? Detailed updates here
Active Cyclones
Scorching sun, and double cyclones in Bay of Bengal. Alipore Meteorological Department reports active cyclones in West Central Bay of Bengal and North Andhra Pradesh coast. North Odisha cyclone weakening.
Monsoon to reactivate
Monsoon to reactivate after 15 days. Monsoon axis to become active in East and Central India around June 14, says Meteorological Department. Favorable conditions for monsoon arrival in South Bengal unlikely before June 16, predicts Alipore Meteorological Department.
When will it rain in Bengal?
Scattered thunderstorms and rain predicted for Thursday and Friday in South Bengal. Chance of thunderstorms and rain in all districts, including Kolkata, from Friday to Sunday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph expected, says Meteorological Department.
Rain forecast for South Bengal
Rain expected in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram districts. Thunderstorms and rain with winds of 30-40 kmph predicted for other South Bengal districts, including Kolkata.
North Bengal Weather Update
Scattered thunderstorms and rain likely in North Bengal on Thursday and Friday. Rain expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur. Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph with thunderstorms and rain. Thunderstorms and rain predicted for eight districts of North Bengal, from Darjeeling to Malda, on Friday.
Heavy rain forecast
Heavy rain expected in North Bengal from Friday. Heavy rain warning issued for Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. Heavy rain alert for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri on Saturday.
When will rainfall increase?
Rainfall amount and coverage to increase on Sunday. Heavy rain likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Uttar Dinajpur. Rain to lower temperatures in North Bengal districts. Temperatures may drop by 2-4°C by Sunday.
Heat and discomfort to increase
Heat and discomfort to peak in South Bengal for the next 3-4 days. Temperatures expected to rise by 3-4°C.
Favorable conditions for monsoon in Bengal
Favorable conditions for monsoon likely in South Bengal after June 12, predict meteorologists. Monsoon expected to arrive in Bengal between June 15 and 17.