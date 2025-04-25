Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heatwave to last till Sunday? Check rain forecast
Weather updates: Intense heatwave conditions will continue in South Bengal until Saturday. A heatwave alert has been issued for western districts. Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and a decrease in temperature are expected starting Sunday
| Published : Apr 25 2025, 08:43 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : social media
People in South Bengal are suffering from the scorching heat. There's no respite from this heat yet.
Image Credit : X
According to the Meteorological Department, the heatwave will continue till Saturday.
Image Credit : Social Media
Extreme discomfort will continue in Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal. The temperature will rise.
Image Credit : our own
Western districts like Bankura, West Burdwan, and Birbhum have been alerted about the heatwave.
Image Credit : social media
The temperature will also rise in Kolkata. Today, Friday, the maximum temperature in the city will be 37 degrees and the minimum will be 25 degrees Celsius.
Image Credit : social media
Thunderstorms and rain are expected again from Sunday. Sources say scattered thunderstorms will start in the western districts from Saturday.
Image Credit : Social Media
Rain is expected in five districts of North Bengal from Sunday, including Malda, North and South Dinajpur.
Image Credit : Social Media
The temperature will also drop due to thunderstorms and rain from Sunday. It is reported that the temperature will drop by 5 to 6 degrees at once.
Image Credit : social media
The maximum temperature in the southern districts of the state will be 44.3 degrees Celsius till Saturday. Similarly, the maximum temperature in the districts of North Bengal will be 40.5 degrees Celsius.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
The Meteorological Office has issued an alert for four districts today. Heatwave will continue in West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and East Burdwan today.
