West Bengal Weather Update: How will the weather be in West Bengal all day today? IMD provides all updates for both parts of Bengal, is it time for a winter change in Kolkata!
West Bengal Weather Update
On February 1st, most districts of West Bengal are likely to have dry, clear, and calm weather.
West Bengal Weather Update
Kolkata's maximum temperature might be around 25–27°C. The minimum night temperature will be about 16–17°C. The day will generally feel pleasant to slightly warm.
West Bengal Weather Update
The IMD has stated that the sky may generally be clear or partly cloudy during the day, with a very low chance of rain.
West Bengal Weather Update
North Bengal's hills will be mildly to moderately cold with morning fog. The sky in Nadia and sub-Himalayan areas will be clearer. Low chance of rain. Temps will be cool to moderate.
West Bengal Weather Update
On Sunday, the maximum temperature could generally be around 25–27°C and the minimum between 15–18°C.
West Bengal Weather Update
South Bengal will generally have a dry and clear day with no chance of rain. There might be light fog in the morning, but the sky will clear up. Temps will be pleasant.
West Bengal Weather Update
On Feb 1, various districts in North Bengal may have morning fog, with cool to moderate weather all day. The hilly areas might feel a bit colder.
West Bengal Weather Update
In Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, 24 Parganas, there will be slight morning fog. The sky will clear later, with dry and pleasant weather.
West Bengal Weather Update
In Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, Medinipur, etc., there might be light fog in the morning. The day will be clear and dry with no rain. Temps will be pleasant.
