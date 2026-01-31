Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Foggy Weekend Ahead; Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The month of Magh is almost over. A feeling of winter on the weekend. But is there a chance of a harsh winter returning to Bengal? See the full photo gallery for details
Today's weather update
While harsh winter isn't back, foggy mornings will hit seven South Bengal districts. North Bengal will see the same. Darjeeling may get snow or light rain.
Kolkata's temperature update
Kolkata's minimum temperature rose again. It might dip slightly over the weekend but will fluctuate within 1-2 degrees. Expect clear skies with a chance of light morning fog.
Winter feel is decreasing in South Bengal
Dry weather has set in. No major temperature changes are expected in the next 7 days. Morning fog is likely, with a dense fog warning for North Bengal on Saturday.
North Bengal's weather update
Dense fog warning for several North Bengal districts, with visibility possibly dropping to 50m. Light to moderate fog elsewhere. No major temperature changes are expected.
How much will the temperature drop?
South Bengal's temperature has risen. It might dip slightly by Sunday but will rise again next week. The winter feel is fading, with temperatures staying at or above normal.
