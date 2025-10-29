Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Montha Landfall Sparks Heavy Rain In THESE Places
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Due to the landfall of Cyclone Montha in Andhra Pradesh, rain has started in West Bengal. According to the weather department, there's a chance of heavy rain in several districts of South Bengal
Image Credit : ANI
Kolkata Weather
Andhra Pradesh admin ordered all vehicles to stop after 7 PM Tuesday. Montha's landfall process began then. It has also affected Bengal. Find out which districts will get rain today.
Image Credit : X/AndhraPradeshCM
Rainfall
Montha's outer band clouds entered South Bengal's sky yesterday afternoon. The weather started changing. Scattered rain fell in Kolkata and Salt Lake. Light rain in Dum Dum and Barrackpore.
Image Credit : social media
Rain to Continue?
Weather office says rain will continue till Friday. Light to moderate rain in parts of Bengal. Skies are cloudy since Wednesday morning with scattered showers. Max temp 30°C, min 26°C.
Image Credit : X/APSDMA
Light To Moderate Rain in South Bengal
According to the weather office, there's a chance of light to moderate rain in every district of South Bengal, including Kolkata, today. Heavy rain may occur in some districts.
Image Credit : X/@Indiametdept
Rain Forecast
Light rain across South Bengal on Thurs & Fri, with heavy showers in some areas. North Bengal districts also have a rain forecast. Heavy rain alert for Darjeeling and others. Rain until Nov 1.
