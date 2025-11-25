Veteran actor Dharmendra, known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passed away at 89. Union Minister Raksha Khadse and Congress leader Udit Raj paid tribute, recalling his impactful films and unparalleled contribution to the industry.

Political Leaders Pay Tribute

Union Minister Raksha Khadse on Monday condoled the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra, remembering him as an artist who consistently conveyed meaningful messages through his films and said his thoughts and ideals would continue to inspire the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Khadse said, "He tried to send a good message to society through many of his movies... When a great person like him passes away, their thoughts and ideals live on among the people. We will take his thoughts and ideals forward."

Congress leader Udit Raj also paid tribute, describing Dharmendra as an "evergreen actor" whose contribution to Indian cinema remains unparalleled. "He was an evergreen actor. The film industry has lost a big artist today... Dharmendra has done great films... Today, I express my grief that he is no longer with us," he told ANI.

Dharmendra Passes Away at 89

Dharmendra, popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 89 after a period of ill health. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment."Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am on November 12.

A Storied Career and Lasting Legacy

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta. Renowned for his charm, versatility, and enduring screen presence, Dharmendra maintained a fan base across generations. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, leaving behind a legacy cherished by admirers, colleagues, and the nation at large. (ANI)