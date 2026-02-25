BJD leaders, led by Naveen Patnaik, protested against the BJP-led Odisha government, accusing the 'double-engine' government of failing to fulfill promises, particularly to farmers facing a crisis due to lack of paddy procurement and fertilisers.

BJD Protests Against BJP-led Government

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders slammed the BJP-led Odisha government, alleging that the this double-engine government hasn't fulfilled a single promise since coming coming to power. BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, along with the other senior party leaders, protested against the BJP-led Odisha government in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

'Successful Protest for Farmers'

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MP Sasmit Patra termed it a successful protest for the farmers, informing that several BJD leaders across the state gathered. "It was a very successful Mahasamavesh for the farmers of Odisha. Thousands and thousands of farmers, BJD leaders and workers across all the districts of Odisha assembled today... It was to raise concern about the plight of the farmers, the way the farmers are affected today and deeply anguished by the lack of paddy procurement," Sasmit Patra told ANI a day earlier.

BJD leader Sulata Deo alleged that the state government had not fulfilled its promises, highlighting the farmer crisis within the state due to the absence of seeds and fertilisers. "This double-engine government hasn't fulfilled a single promise it made upon coming to power... Even when it was time to sow seeds, seeds weren't readily available, nor were fertilisers readily available... The market is closed. As a result, farmers are facing this crisis today," Sulata Deo told ANI.

Patnaik Criticises Union Budget

Earlier this month, Naveen Patnaik had expressed strong disappointment over the Union Budget 2026, criticising the Centre for overlooking Odisha in key developmental announcements and allocations.

In a post shared on X, Patnaik said the budget offered no significant benefits to the state or its people, despite high expectations from the "double-engine government". "I express my disappointment on the #Budget2026 presented today by the Union Government. The budget has offered no noteworthy benefits to #Odisha and its people. The anticipation from the people of Odisha was that the double engine government would offer a growth momentum with focus on infrastructure, job creation and additional allocation which is due to the state. The state has received very little," Patnaik wrote. (ANI)