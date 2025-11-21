- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A new low-pressure system is forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal, set to intensify in the next 48 hours. This may cause a statewide temperature rise, potentially delaying winter, with rain forecasted for Darjeeling
Low Pressure in Bay Of Bengal
A new low-pressure system is forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal. It will intensify in the next 48 hours, likely causing temperatures to rise as winter approaches.
Presence of Low Pressure
Sources say the temperature won't change much for the next four to five days. A cyclonic circulation is present over the southwest Bay of Bengal, 3.1 km above sea level.
Temperature
A new low-pressure area is likely to form in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday. As a result, temperatures will rise across the state, from north to south.
Western Disturbance in Darjeeling
A western disturbance may bring rain to Darjeeling for the next three days. Other districts will remain dry. Last week's temps were low, but winter isn't likely to intensify this week.
Today's Temperature
Today, the city's max temp will be 29°C and the min will be 20°C. Overall, it won't feel very hot. Yesterday, the max was 29°C and the min was 20°C.
