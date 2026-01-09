- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather Update: Is Winter Almost Over in Kolkata? Alipore Met Office’s Latest Forecast Inside
Kolkata Weather Update: Is Winter Almost Over in Kolkata? Alipore Met Office’s Latest Forecast Inside
The temperature has been rising slightly for the last two days. So, will winter say goodbye with the month of Poush? Will it get warmer in January? The Alipore Met Office has a big update.
Extreme Weather
Winter has been in full swing since Dec 25, almost like a T20 match. It broke records, with Kolkata's minimum temp hitting 10°C in Jan. But it's been warmer the last two days. Is winter leaving? The Met Office has an update.
Winter's Farewell in Poush!
Only 5 days left until the month of Poush ends. Many think winter will be over then. The Met Office has hinted that winter isn't leaving just yet. The biting cold of early Jan might not return, but the chilly vibe will stay.
Low Pressure in the Sea
The Alipore Met Office said a low-pressure system has formed in the South Bay of Bengal, but it won't affect Bengal. Kolkata's temperature might rise slightly, but the northerly winds will continue. Winter will persist.
Fog Warning
A fog alert has been issued for the coming days, reducing visibility. Alerts are for Birbhum, Nadia, Medinipur, 24 Parganas, and Bardhaman. No major weather change until Saturday. North Bengal will remain cold.
Poush Sankranti Forecast
According to the Alipore Met Office, the temperature will drop significantly in Kolkata and Bengal on Poush Sankranti. The forecast predicts a max of 21°C and a min of around 11°C on Jan 14-15.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.