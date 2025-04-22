Kolkata Metro Update: Will Sealdah-Esplanade route start this year? Deets inside
The opening of the Sealdah Esplanade section of East-West Metro is facing further delays. Metro authorities have shared concerning news, raising doubts about whether the route will be operational this year. What are the reasons behind this situation?
Published : Apr 22 2025, 05:08 PM
1 Min read
114
Image Credit : Our own
The opening of the Sealdah-Esplanade section is being repeatedly delayed.
214
Image Credit : Our own
Metro authorities have announced concerning news.
314
Image Credit : Our own
Will the Sealdah-Esplanade Metro be operational this year?
414
Image Credit : Getty
What are the authorities saying, and why is this happening?
514
Image Credit : Our own
Experts believe the East-West Metro section needs more time to be completed.
614
Image Credit : Our own
PM Modi is expected to inaugurate the Sealdah-Esplanade Metro this month.
714
Image Credit : Our own
Kolkata Metro is uncertain if all work can be finished before the inauguration.
814
Image Credit : Our own
Railway safety officers haven't inspected the section yet.
914
Image Credit : Our own
Railway safety officers need time to come to Kolkata after handling work elsewhere.
1014
Image Credit : Our own
Tunnel repair work is still pending on the Sealdah-Esplanade line.
1114
Image Credit : Our own
Railway safety officers can't inspect until tunnel repairs are complete.
1214
Image Credit : Our own
Commercial service can't begin without CRS approval; inspection pending repairs.
1314
Image Credit : Our own
The Sealdah-Esplanade Metro service might be delayed due to pending CRS inspection.
1414
Image Credit : Our own
PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate the New Garia-Airport Metro line.
