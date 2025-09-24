Kolkata Metro: Services to run all night for Durga Puja 2025? Check Schedule Here
Kolkata Metro: It has been decided to keep metro service running all night on Saptami, Ashtami, Navami nights for the convenience of passengers. The schedule for the Blue Line and Green Line is here
Image Credit : MODI'S X HANDEL
Kolkata Metro
Today is Tritiya, just two days before the main worship begins. Despite some rain, last-minute preparations are on. Many are already pandal hopping for the biggest Bengali festival.
Image Credit : MODI'S X HANDEL
Durga Puja Schedule
Kolkata Metro has a special plan for festival lovers. All-night services will run on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami. The authorities released the official schedule on Tuesday.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Blue Line Schedule
Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash)
Panchami/Shashthi: Morning to 11 PM
Saptami-Navami: 1 PM to 4 AM (all night)
Dashami: 1 PM to 10 PM
Image Credit : Asianet News
Green Line Schedule
Green Line (Sector V-Howrah Maidan)
Panchami/Shashthi: Morning to ~11 PM
Saptami: 1:30 PM to ~4 AM (all night)
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Green Line Schedule
Green Line (Cont.)
Ashtami/Navami: 1:30 PM to ~4 AM (all night)
Dashami: 1 PM to ~10:30 PM
